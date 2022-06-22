Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits Es läuft die 43. Spielminute als ein lauter Schrei durch das Holzhaider Stadion im oberösterreichischen Freistadt hallt. Matthias Zimmermann krümmte sich vor Schmerzen am Boden. Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits Es folgte ein Schubladentest, um die Stabilität des rechten Knies zu überprüfen. Anschließend wurde das Knie dick bandagiert. Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: Christof Wolff Genauere Untersuchungen werden in den kommenden Tagen Aufschluss über die Schwere geben. Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: Christof Wolff Am Mittwochabend bestritt Fortuna im Rahmen des Trainingslagers in Österreich ein Testspiel gegen MFK Ruzomberok aus der Slowakei. Für Dawid Kownacki (re.) und Emmanuel Iyoha lief es prima... Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: Christof Wolff ...denn Kownacki (ganz links) erzielte in Hälfte eins zwei Treffer und bereitete zudem einen von Iyoha vor. Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: Christof Wolff Bitter dagegen, dass Matthias Zimmermann (Mitte) mit einer Knieverletzung ausscheiden und von Mannschaftsarzt Ulf Blecker (li.) und Chef-Physio Carsten Fiedler vom Platz geführt musste. Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: Christof Wolff Kristoffer Peterson zeigte eine ansprechende Vorstellung. Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: Christof Wolff Benjamin Böckle machte sein erstes Spiel für Fortuna, allerdings erst einmal nur für 30 Minuten; der junge Österreicher ist ja gerade aus einer Verletzung zurück. Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: Christof Wolff Sehen Sie im Folgenden weitere Bilder vom Testspiel gegen Ruzomberok. Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: Christof Wolff Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: Christof Wolff Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: Christof Wolff Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: Christof Wolff Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: Christof Wolff Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: Christof Wolff Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: Christof Wolff Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: Christof Wolff Hier muss Zimbo humpelnd vom Platz Foto: Christof Wolff Auch interessant Die wertvollsten F95-Spieler : Das sind die Marktwerte der Fortuna-Profis Übersicht : Fortuna Düsseldorf: die Verträge der Spieler Fußballerische Anfänge : Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis zurück weiter