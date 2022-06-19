So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits Dieses Hotel wird für die nächsten sieben Tage die Heimat der Fortuna-Profis und ihres Begleittrosses sein. So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits Der Zweitligist bezieht für sein Trainingslager im Rahmen der Saisonvorbereitung von Montag an bis zum 27. Juni Quartier im Hotel Falkensteiner. So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits Die Belegschaft dort... So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits ...freut sich schon jetzt sehr auf... So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits ...den Besuch aus dem Nachbarland, und da macht auch... So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits ...Bad Leonfeldes Bürgermeister Thomas Wolfesberger von der ÖVP keine Ausnahme. So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits Fortunas Mannschaftsbus traf am Sonntag auch schon ein. So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits Busfahrer Jens Minhorst (links) und Chef-Physio Carsten Fiedler sind vor Ort... So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits ...und zumindest Fiedler gefällt es offensichtlich recht gut in Österreich. So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits Mehr noch als das sehr angenehme Ambiente... So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits ...schätzen die Fortunen um Sportvorstand Klaus Allofs die hervorragenden Arbeitsbedingungen in der österreichischen Stadt. So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits Zu erreichen ist der 4300-Einwohner-Ort in Oberösterreich... So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits ...am besten über einen Flug nach Linz und anschließende Weiterfahrt, im Falle Fortunas mit dem Mannschaftsbus. So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits Hotel und Stadt sind jedenfalls schon bestens vorbereitet... So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits ...auf die Besucher aus Düsseldorf. So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits Sehen Sie im Folgenden noch viele weitere Impressionen vom Falkensteiner... So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits ...und seiner Umgebung. So wohnen Fortunas Profis in Bad Leonfelden Foto: pictureshooting.AT/Albert Mikovits/Albert Mikovits Viel Spaß beim Durchklicken! Auch interessant Fußballerische Anfänge : Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Seit Beginn der Pandemie : Diese Fortuna-Profis wurden schon positiv getestet