🚨📽 EXCLUSIVE NEWS DIDIER YA KONAN: He's a new player of Fortuna Düsseldorf‼️



➡️ Transfer fee: Around €2.5m + add-ons

➡️ Contract guilty until 2026 ✔️



Ya Konan told me: "I'm looking forward to the new challenge and that everything worked out so well"@f95 #f95 https://t.co/fgzU7stZrs