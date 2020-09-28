Fortuna stellt Klaus Allofs vor Fortuna stellt Klaus Allofs vor Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna Düsseldorf hat Klaus Allofs offiziell als neuen Vorstand Fußball vorgestellt. Fortuna stellt Klaus Allofs vor Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Auf der Pressekonferenz hat Allofs direkt klar gemacht, welche Ambitionen er hat, und wo er mit Fortuna auf lange Sicht hin will: zurück in die Bundesliga. Fortuna stellt Klaus Allofs vor Foto: Frederic Scheidemann „Ein Verein wie Fortuna Düsseldorf, mit dieser Vergangenheit und diesem Standort, muss in der ersten Liga spielen. Da müssen wir uns nicht verbiegen“, sagte Allofs. Fortuna stellt Klaus Allofs vor Foto: Frederic Scheidemann „Mein Ansinnen ist es, mit der Fortuna etwas zu bewegen. Sportlich sind wir in einer schwierigen Situation, wir sind abgestiegen. Wir brauchen Antworten - und wir werden sie finden. Wir müssen das Potenzial der Fortuna wecken.“ Fortuna stellt Klaus Allofs vor Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Sehen Sie im Folgenden weitere Bilder. Fortuna stellt Klaus Allofs vor Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna stellt Klaus Allofs vor Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna stellt Klaus Allofs vor Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna stellt Klaus Allofs vor Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna stellt Klaus Allofs vor Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna stellt Klaus Allofs vor Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna stellt Klaus Allofs vor Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna stellt Klaus Allofs vor Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna stellt Klaus Allofs vor Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Fortuna stellt Klaus Allofs vor Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Auch interessant Porträt : Das ist Klaus Allofs Video für Fortuna-Fans : Darum geht’s im Halbangst-Film mit Klaus Allofs Fortuna Düsseldorf : Die schlimmsten Fehleinkäufe von Fortuna Fotos : Fortuna-Legenden und Heiratsantrag im Autokino Düsseldorf zurück weiter