Erstes Training von Brandon Borrello Erstes Training von Brandon Borrello Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Am Dienstagabend war der Transfer perfekt. Am Mittwochmorgen stand Brandon Borrello erstmals mit seinen neuen Fortuna-Kollegen auf dem Trainingsplatz neben der Arena. Erstes Training von Brandon Borrello Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Der Flügelstürmer wurde vom Bundesligisten SC Freiburg für ein Jahr ausgeliehen. Erstes Training von Brandon Borrello Foto: Frederic Scheidemann In der zweiten Liga kennt sich der Australier bestens aus. Für den 1. FC Kaiserslautern war er in 19 Spielen in der Saison 2017/18 am Ball. Erstes Training von Brandon Borrello Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Für die Lautrer traf er drei Mal ins Tor und bereitete sieben Treffer vor. Erstes Training von Brandon Borrello Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Sehen Sie weitere Bilder von Borrellos erstem Training. Erstes Training von Brandon Borrello Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Erstes Training von Brandon Borrello Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Erstes Training von Brandon Borrello Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Erstes Training von Brandon Borrello Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Erstes Training von Brandon Borrello Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Erstes Training von Brandon Borrello Foto: Frederic Scheidemann