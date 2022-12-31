Zweitliga-Vergleich Auf diesem Platz steht Fortuna in der Fernsehgeld-Tabelle
Insgesamt 226,03 Millionen Euro fließen aus den Medienerlösen an die 18 Vertreter der Zweiten Liga. Wie viel Geld Fortuna erhält, sehen Sie im nachfolgenden Ranking. *
Platz 18:
1. FC Kaiserslautern
Gesamtsumme: 8,44 Millionen Euro
Platz 17
Eintracht Braunschweig
Gesamtsumme: 8,49 Millionen Euro
Platz 16
Hansa Rostock
Gesamtsumme: 8,81 Millionen Euro
Platz 15
1. FC Magdeburg
Gesamtsumme: 8,96 Millionen Euro
Platz 14
Jahn Regensburg
Gesamtsumme: 9,39 Millionen Euro
Platz 13
SV Sandhausen
Gesamtsumme: 9,41 Millionen Euro
Platz 12
FC St. Pauli
Gesamtsumme: 10,66 Millionen Euro
Platz 11
Karlsruher SC
Gesamtsumme: 11,15 Millionen Euro
Platz 10
1. FC Nürnberg
Gesamtsumme: 11,57 Millionen Euro
Platz 9
Holstein Kiel
Gesamtsumme: 11,78 Millionen Euro
Platz 8
Hannover 96
Gesamtsumme: 12,16 Millionen Euro
Platz 7
1. FC Heidenheim
Gesamtsumme: 13,64 Millionen Euro
Platz 6
SC Paderborn
Gesamtsumme: 13,82 Millionen Euro
Platz 5
SV Darmstadt 98
Gesamtsumme: 14,62 Millionen Euro
Platz 4
Greuther Fürth
Gesamtsumme: 16,52 Millionen Euro
Platz 3
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Gesamtsumme: 17,16 Millionen Euro
Platz 2
Hamburger SV
Gesamtsumme: 19,51 Millionen Euro
Platz 1
Arminia Bielefeld
Gesamtsumme: 19,94 Millionen Euro
*Quelle: kicker.de