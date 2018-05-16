Fortuna absloviert launige Einheit vor Testspiel Fortuna absloviert launige Einheit vor Testspiel Foto: Falk Janning Zwei Tage nach der ausgelassenen Aufstiegsfeier im Rathaus haben sich am Mittwochmorgen 16 Fortunen auf dem Trainingsplatz im Arena-Sportpark getroffen, um sich für das Freundschaftsspiel am Abend beim VfL Tönisberg vorzubereiten. Fortuna absloviert launige Einheit vor Testspiel Foto: Falk Janning Nur knapp 50 Minuten dauerte die launige Einheit, die Thomas Kleine und Axel Bellinghausen leiteten. Fortuna absloviert launige Einheit vor Testspiel Foto: Falk Janning Die Co-Trainer bildeten zunächst drei Mannschaften, die versuchen mussten, möglichst schnell zehn Bälle über eine gewisse Distanz zu jonglieren und sie dann in einer Tonne unterzubringen. Fortuna absloviert launige Einheit vor Testspiel Foto: Falk Janning Als die mit Abstand stärkste Mannschaft präsentierte sich die mit Kaan Ayhan, Adam Bodzek, Ermin Kujovic und Lukas Schmitz. Fortuna absloviert launige Einheit vor Testspiel Foto: Falk Janning Bei der Einheit fehlten unter anderem die beiden Japaner Takashi Usami und Genki Haraguchi sowie Rouven Hennings und Raphael Wolf. Fortuna absloviert launige Einheit vor Testspiel Foto: Falk Janning Fortuna absloviert launige Einheit vor Testspiel Foto: Falk Janning Der verletzte Bald-Gladbacher Florian Neuhaus kann noch nicht mitkicken, er lief mit dem Ball am Fuß um den Platz. Fortuna absloviert launige Einheit vor Testspiel Foto: Falk Janning Fortuna absloviert launige Einheit vor Testspiel Foto: Falk Janning Fortuna absloviert launige Einheit vor Testspiel Foto: Falk Janning Fortuna absloviert launige Einheit vor Testspiel Foto: Falk Janning Fortuna absloviert launige Einheit vor Testspiel Foto: Falk Janning Auch interessant Fortuna Düsseldorf : Fortuna trainiert ohne Madlung und Bellinghausen Fortuna Düsseldorf : Hennings und Schmitz sind zurück CL 16/17 : ManCity trainiert im Arena-Sportpark zurück weiter