Felix Klaus hat am Donnerstag-Vormittag seine erste Trainingseinheit für Fortuna Düsseldorf absolviert. Der 28-Jährige bestand am Tag zuvor den Medizincheck. Daraufhin lieh Fortuna Klaus für ein halbes Jahr vom VfL Wolfsburg aus. Eine Kaufoption soll vertraglich verankert sein. Ob Klaus bereits am Samstag gegen Erzgebirge Aue auf dem Platz steht, ist noch offen. Foto: Frederic Scheidemann