Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Christof Wolff Im Kader von Fortuna Düsseldorf stehen Spieler mit den verschiedensten Herkünften. Doch wo haben die Fußballer damals angefangen? Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Florian Kastenmeier Jugendverein: SC Sinzing (Bayern) Profidebüt für: Fortuna Düsseldorf Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Imago Sportfotodienst Raphael Wolf Jugendverein: FC Tegernbach (Bayern) Profidebüt für: SV Kapfenberg (Österreich) Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: imago sportfotodienst Andre Hoffmann Jugendverein:SuS Haarzopf (Nordrhein-Westfalen) Profidebüt für: MSV Duisburg Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Christoph Klarer Jugendverein: SV Böheimkirchen (Österreich) Profidebüt für: SKN St. Pölten (Österreich) Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Dragos Nedelcu Jugendverein: Academia Hagi (Rumänien) Profidebüt für: FC Viitorul Constanta (Rumänien) Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Jamil Siebert (aktuell an Virktoria Köln ausgeliehen) Jugendverein: Düsseldorfer SC 99 Profidebüt für: Fortuna Düsseldorf Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Tim Oberdorf Jugendverein: TuS Ennepetal (Nordrhein-Westfalen) Profidebüt für: Fortuna Düsseldorf Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Jordy de Wijs Jugendverein: RKC Waalwijk (Niederlande) Profidebüt für: PSV Eindhoven Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: f95.de Leonardo Koutris Jugendverein: GS Ergotelis (Griechenland) Profidebüt für: GS Ergotelis Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: f.95.de/f95.de Florian Hartherz Jugendverein: TV Hausen (Hessen) Profidebüt für: SV Werder Bremen Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: f95.de Nicolas Gavory Jugendverein: AS Beauvais Oise (Nordfrankreich) Profidebüt für: AJ Auxerre (Frankreich) Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: imago sportfotodienst Matthias Zimmermann Jugendverein: VfB Grötzingen (Baden-Württemberg) Profidebüt für: Karlsruher SC Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Khaled Narey Jugendverein: SG Andernach (Rheinland-Pfalz) Profidebüt für: SC Paderborn Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Marcel Sobottka Jugendverein: VfB Kirchhellen (Nordrhein-Westfalen) Profidebüt für: Fortuna Düsseldorf Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Christoph Reichwein/Reichwein, Christoph (crei) Adam Bodzek Jugendverein: Blau Weiß Post Recklinghausen (Nordrhein-Westfalen) Profidebüt für: MSV Duisburg Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Ao Tanaka Jugendverein: Saginuma SC (Japan) Profidebüt für: Kawasaki Frontale (Japan) Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Fortuna Düsseldorf Jakub Piotrowski Jugendverein: Chemik Bydgoszcz (Polen) Profidebüt für: Chemik Bydgoszcz Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Christof Wolff/Wolff, Christof Edgar Prib Jugendverein: SpVgg Greuther Fürth Profidebüt für: SpVgg Greuther Fürth Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: RP/Falk Janning Shinta Appelkamp Jugendverein: Mitsubishi Yowa (Japan) Profidebüt für: Fortuna Düsseldorf Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Phil Sieben Jugendverein: VfL Lüneburg (Niedersachsen) Profidebüt für: Fortuna Düsseldorf Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Kristoffer Peterson Jugendverein: Sävedalens IF (Schweden) Profidebüt für: FC Utrecht (Niederlande) Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Christof Wolff/Wolff, Christof Emmanuel Iyoha Jugendverein: BV 04 Düsseldorf Profidebüt für: Fortuna Düsseldorf Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Christof Wolff/Wolff, Christof Felix Klaus Jugendverein: SV Bösensell (Münsterland) Profidebüt für: SpVgg Greuther Fürth Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: f95.de Nicklas Shipnoski (aktuell an Jahn Regensburg ausgeliehen) Jugendverein: 1. FC Kaiserslautern (Rheinland-Pfalz) Profidebüt für: 1. FC Kaiserslautern Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Thomas Pledl Jugendverein: SV Bischofsmais (Bayern) Profidebüt für: SpVgg Greuther Fürth Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Robert Bozenik Jugendverein: MSK Zilina (Slowakei) Profidebüt für: MSK Zilina Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: falk janning Dawid Kownacki (aktuell an Lech Posen ausgeliehen) Jugendverein: Lech Posen (Polen) Profidebüt für: Lech Posen Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Rouwen Hennings Jugendverein: VfL Oldesloe (Schleswig-Holstein) Profidebüt für: VfL Osnabrück Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: Frederic Scheidemann Lex-Tyger Lobinger Jugendverein: SSV Markranstädt (Sachsen) Profidebüt für: Fortuna Düsseldorf Die Heimatklubs der Fortuna-Profis Foto: dpa/dpa, dpa Daniel Ginczek Jugendverein: SC Neheim (Westfalen) Profidebüt für: VfL Bochum