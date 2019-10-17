Rassismus-Eklat in Bulgarien : 18-Jähriger wegen „schweren Hooliganismus“ angeklagt

Rassistische Beleidigungen: 18-Jähriger in Bulgarien wegen "schweren Hooliganismus" angeklagt

Die Partie zwischen Bulgarien und England musste zweimal unterbrochen werden, weil einige bulgarische Zuschauer durch rassistische Rufe negativ auffielen. Foto: dpa/Nick Potts

Sofia Das EM-Qualifikationsspiel zwischen Bulgarien und England ist von rassistischen Entgleisungen einiger bulgarischen Fußballfans überschattet worden. Ein 18-Jähriger ist nun wegen "schweren Hooliganismus" angeklagt worden.

Nach dem Rassismus-Eklat beim EM-Qualifikationsspiel zwischen Bulgarien und England (0:6) am Montag ist ein 18-jähriger Bulgare wegen "schweren Hooliganismus" angeklagt worden. Wie die Nachrichtenagentur AFP mit Verweis auf die örtliche Staatsanwaltschaft berichtet, wurden vier weitere Personen mit Geldstrafen und Stadionverboten belegt.

Durch Bilder von Überwachungskameras im Stadion von Sofia hat die Polizei bislang neun Verdächtige identifiziert, sechs von ihnen waren am Mittwoch festgenommen worden. Sollte der 18-Jährige verurteilt werden, drohen ihm bis zu fünf Jahre Gefängnis.

Die Begegnung stand wegen der Vorfälle mehrmals vor dem Abbruch. Englands Stars mussten Affenlaute, höhnische Gesänge und sogar den Hitlergruß erdulden. Die Europäische Fußball-Union (Uefa) hat ein Disziplinarverfahren gegen die Bulgaren eröffnet. Verbandspräsident Boris Michailow war im Zuge des Skandals zurückgetreten.

