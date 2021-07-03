Eriksen wirke „gesund und frisch“ : Fan-Foto zeigt Christian Eriksen am Strand

Fan-Foto zeigt Christian Eriksen am Strand

Köln Ein elfjähriger Fan hat an einem Strand in Dänemark Christian Eriksen getroffen. Es ist das erste Foto des dänischen Nationalspielers, nachdem er nach seinem Herzstilland das Krankenhaus verlassen hat.

Es war ein großer Moment für den kleinen Björn. Der elfjährige Fan hat am Freitagnachmittag am Strand zufällig Christian Eriksen getroffen - und mit dem dänischen Fußball-Star ein ganz besonderes Foto geschossen: Das erste Bild von Eriksen in den Sozialen Medien seit dessen Krankenhausaufenthalt nach seinem Zusammenbruch beim EM-Spiel der Dänen gegen Finnland (0:1).