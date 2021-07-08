8. Juli 2021 um 17:42 Uhr
EM-Liveblog
:
Niederländer Kuipers pfeift Finale im Wembley-Stadion
Björn Kuipers.
Foto: AP/David Ramos
Liveblog Düsseldorf Am Donnerstag ruht die EM nach dem Halbfinaleinzug der Engländer. Sie treffen am Sonntag im Finale auf Italien. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie über alles rund um die EM auf dem Laufenden.
(old/dör/kron/stja/ako/cwe/sed/rent)
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>