EM-Liveblog : Niederländer Kuipers pfeift Finale im Wembley-Stadion

Björn Kuipers. Foto: AP/David Ramos

Liveblog Düsseldorf Am Donnerstag ruht die EM nach dem Halbfinaleinzug der Engländer. Sie treffen am Sonntag im Finale auf Italien. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie über alles rund um die EM auf dem Laufenden.

