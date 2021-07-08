  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. EM

EM 2021 Liveticker: Niederländer Kuipers pfeift EM-Finale im Wembley-Stadion

EM-Liveblog : Niederländer Kuipers pfeift Finale im Wembley-Stadion

Björn Kuipers.
Björn Kuipers. Foto: AP/David Ramos

Liveblog Düsseldorf Am Donnerstag ruht die EM nach dem Halbfinaleinzug der Engländer. Sie treffen am Sonntag im Finale auf Italien. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie über alles rund um die EM auf dem Laufenden.

Hier beantworten wir die wichtigsten Fragen zur EM.

So sehen Sie die EM-Spiele im TV und Stream.

Das ist der Spielplan der Euro.

Der deutsche EM-Kader.

Die EM-Gruppen im Check.

  • 7/8/21 3:30 PM
  • 7/8/21 1:48 PM
  • 7/8/21 1:35 PM
  • 7/8/21 12:56 PM
  • 7/8/21 9:21 AM
  • 7/8/21 8:34 AM
  • 7/8/21 7:40 AM
  • 7/8/21 6:55 AM
  • 7/7/21 9:41 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(old/dör/kron/stja/ako/cwe/sed/rent)