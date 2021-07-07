  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. EM

EM 2021 Liveticker: England bejubelt den Finaleinzug

EM-Liveblog : England bejubelt den Finaleinzug

Harry Kane (r) bejubelt seinen Treffer mit Phil Foden.
Harry Kane (r) bejubelt seinen Treffer mit Phil Foden. Foto: AP/Laurence Griffiths

Liveblog Düsseldorf England setzte sich am Mittwochabend im Halbfinale gegen Dänemark durch und steht im EM-Finale. Die Freude bei der Mannschaft direkt nach Abpfiff war riesig. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie über alles rund um die EM auf dem Laufenden.

Hier beantworten wir die wichtigsten Fragen zur EM.

So sehen Sie die EM-Spiele im TV und Stream.

Das ist der Spielplan der Euro.

Der deutsche EM-Kader.

Die EM-Gruppen im Check.

  • 7/7/21 9:41 PM
  • 7/7/21 9:36 PM
  • 7/7/21 9:27 PM
  • 7/7/21 9:19 PM
  • 7/7/21 9:12 PM
  • 7/7/21 9:10 PM
  • 7/7/21 8:55 PM
  • 7/7/21 8:53 PM
  • 7/7/21 8:40 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(old/dör/kron/stja/ako/cwe/sed/rent)