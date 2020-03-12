Auch Fußball-EM Thema : Uefa beruft Krisensitzung für 17. März ein

Das Logo der Uefa. Foto: dpa/Jean-Christophe Bott

Nyon Die Uefa hat wegen der Ausbreitung des Coronavirus eine Krisensitzung in der kommenden Woche anberaumt. Es soll dabei auch um die paneuropäische EM gehen.

Die Europäische Fußball-Union beruft wegen des Coronavirus eine Krisensitzung ein, in der es auch um die Fußball-EM gehen soll. Am kommenden Dienstag (17. März) sollen Vertreter von allen 55 Mitgliedsverbänden in einer Videokonferenz über das weitere Vorgehen nach dem Ausbruch der Pandemie beraten, wie die UEFA am Donnerstag mitteilte. Thematisiert werden dabei neben der paneuropäischen EM, die vom 12. Juni bis 12. Juli in zwölf Ländern stattfinden soll, auch „alle nationalen und europäischen Wettbewerbe“.

Im Anschluss an das Treffen will die UEFA über das weitere Vorgehen berichten. Die spanische Tageszeitung „Marca“ hatte zuvor am Donnerstag berichtet, dass die Uefa den Spielbetrieb in Champions League und Europa League aussetze. Der spanische Verbandsboss Luis Rubiales bestätigte am Donnerstag, dass es entsprechende Überlegungen gebe. Eine offizielle Bestätigung der UEFA gab es zunächst nicht.

Eine Aussetzung des Spielbetriebs wäre aber nur die logische Folge. In der Europa League sind bereits zwei für Donnerstag angesetzte Spiele abgesagt worden, womit der Terminplan schon nicht mehr einzuhalten war. Unklar ist zudem, ob die fünf in den beiden Wettbewerben noch vertretenen Clubs aus Italien überhaupt noch am Spielgeschehen teilnehmen können. Bei Juventus Turin hatte es dazu am Mittwoch den ersten positiv auf das Coronavirus getesteten Fußballprofi gegeben. Auch Champions-League-Rekordgewinner Real Madrid hat in Spanien seine Spieler unter Quarantäne gesetzt.

Und die Spiele unter Ausschluss der Öffentlichkeit waren auch keine wirkliche Lösung. So hatte das Duell zwischen Paris Saint-Germain und Borussia Dortmund am Mittwoch (2:0) für eine gespenstische Kulisse gesorgt, während sich vor dem Stadion mehr als 1000 PSG-Fans versammelt hatten.

(eh/dpa)