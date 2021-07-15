„Traurige Realität“ : Saka kritisiert soziale Medien wegen Rassismus nach EM-Finale

London Der englische Nationalspieler Bukayo Saka hat sich erstmals seit seinem Fehlschuss im EM-Finale zu Wort gemeldet. Der 19-Jährige spricht dabei über erhaltene rassistische Hassnachrichten und prangert Social-Media-Unternehmen wegen ihrer Untätigkeit an.

Der englische Fußball-Nationalspieler Bukayo Saka hat nach den rassistischen Hasskommentaren gegen ihn und seine Teamkollegen Jadon Sancho und Marcus Rashford die sozialen Plattformen Instagram, Twitter und Facebook kritisiert. „Ich wusste sofort, welche Art von Hass mir entgegenschlagen würde. Und es ist eine traurige Realität, dass eure mächtigen Plattformen nicht genug tun, um diese Nachrichten zu stoppen“, schrieb der 19-Jährige am Donnerstag auf Twitter.

Saka hatte als letzter Elfmeterschütze der Three Lions im verlorenen EM-Finale gegen Italien am vergangenen Sonntag ebenso nicht getroffen wie Sancho (21) und Rashford (23). Daraufhin wurden die drei in den sozialen Medien mit Hasskommentaren überzogen. „Ich möchte nicht, dass irgendein Kind oder Erwachsener die hasserfüllten und verletzenden Nachrichten erhält, die ich, Marcus und Jadon diese Woche erhalten haben“, schrieb der Mittelfeldspieler des FC Arsenal.