Nach Roter Karte im Viertelfinale : Frankfurts Kostic für vier Pokalspiele gesperrt

Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurts Filip Kostic sah im DFB-Pokal-Viertelfinale nach einem bösen Foul am Bremer Ömer Toprak die Rote Karte. Damit hat er sich um ein mögliches Pokalfinale gebracht. Der 27-Jährige ist für vier Pokalspiele gesperrt worden.

Kostic hatte in der Nachspielzeit den Bremer Ömer Toprak von hinten gefoult und war daraufhin von Schiedsrichter Felix Zwayer (Berlin) des Feldes verwiesen worden. Toprak hatte dabei Glück im Unglück: Der erste Verdacht auf einen Wadenbeinbruch bestätigte sich nicht, er kam mit einer Riss-Quetschwunde davon. Dennoch fehlt er den Werderanern im Spiel bei Hertha BSC am Samstag (15.30 Uhr/Sky).

Kostic hatte am Donnerstag um Entschuldigung gebeten. "Lieber Ömer, ich möchte mich für das Foul an dir noch mal entschuldigen", schrieb der Serbe auf Instagram: "Es war nicht meine Absicht, dich zu verletzen. Gott sei dank ist es nicht so schlimm wie zunächst befürchtet."