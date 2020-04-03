Corona-Krise : Uefa rät Fußballvereinen von Saisonabbruch ab

Nyon Belgien bricht seine Fußballsaison ab. Doch die Europäische Fußball-Union findet das verfrüht - und gibt sich optimistisch.

Die UEFA hat ihren Mitgliedsverbänden in der Corona-Krise von einem Abbruch der nationalen Fußballligen zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt abgeraten. In einem Brief der Europäischen Fußball-Union, aus dem die Nachrichtenagentur AP am Donnerstag zitierte, heißt es, man sei „zuversichtlich, dass Fußball in den kommenden Monaten zu den Bedingungen der Behörden wieder starten kann und jede Entscheidung, die inländischen Wettkämpfe aufzugeben, zu diesem Zeitpunkt, verfrüht und nicht gerechtfertigt ist“.