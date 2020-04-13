13. April 2020 um 10:05 Uhr
Fiktives Spiel während Corona-Krise
:
Lokomotive Leipzig verkauft 125.000 virtuelle Tickets
Leipzig Fußball-Regionalligist Lokomotive Leipzig hat in der Corona-Krise einen neuen Zuschauerrekord aufgestellt - zumindest virtuell. Der Klub hat für ein fiktives Spiel mehr als 125.000 Tickets verkauft.
Fußball-Regionalligist 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig hat mit seiner Spendenaktion über 120.000 Euro eingesammelt und damit frühzeitig seine Zielmarke geknackt. Der Klub verkauft seit gut dreieinhalb Wochen zum Preis von einem Euro Tickets für ein imaginäres Spiel am 8. Mai, bis Sonntagvormittag gingen mehr als 125.000 Tickets weg. Der Klub hatte sich das Ziel gesetzt, auf mehr virtuelle Zuschauer zu kommen, als reell beim legendären Europapokal-Halbfinale gegen Bordeaux im Zentralstadion waren. 1987 sollen 120.000 Besucher das Spiel verfolgt haben. Offiziell waren nur 73.000 Zuschauer erlaubt gewesen.
„Ich möchte mich im Namen des Vereins bei allen Unterstützern bedanken, die uns aus der ganzen Welt Spenden geschickt haben“, sagte Lok-Präsident Thomas Löwe. Die Aktion solle weiterlaufen.
Der Zweite der Regionalliga Nordost will in der Coronavirus-Krise seine Einnahmeverluste schmälern und laufende Kosten tilgen. Der Nordostdeutsche Fußball-Verband hat den Spielbetrieb in seinen Ligen aufgrund der Coronavirus-Pandemie „bis auf Weiteres“ ausgesetzt.