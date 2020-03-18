18. März 2020 um 16:57 Uhr
Coronakrise
:
DFB prüft Hilfsprogramm für Vereine
DFB-Präsident Fritz Keller.
Foto: dpa/Thomas Böcker
Köln Der DFB prüft angesichts der finanziellen Probleme vieler Vereine durch die Corona-Pandemie ein Hilfsprogramm. Dies verkündete der Verband am Mittwoch während einer Videokonferenz mit DFB-Präsident Fritz Keller, Oliver Bierhoff und Joachim Löw.
"Der DFB hat gut daran getan, Rücklagen zu bauen. Wir können auf ein kleines, aber gutes Polster zurückgreifen, das wir jetzt auch abgeben an die Landesverbände", sagte Keller.
"Es sind nicht nur kleine Vereine gefährdet, sondern auch Bundesligavereine - es geht von ganz oben bis zur Kreisliga", sagte Keller. "Wir wollen 250.000 hauptamtlichen Mitarbeitern den Job erhalten und uns darüber hinaus um die Ehrenamtlichen kümmern." Allerdings wies der Verband darauf hin, dass er keine Verluste seiner Klubs ausgleichen kann und darf.
"Wir haben das Projekt Zukunft ausgerufen - das wird man jetzt auch noch mal überarbeiten müssen", betonte Bierhoff. "Das ist die Aufgabe jedes Mitglieds im DFB, dass er auf seine Budgets schaut und bewertet, was wirklich notwendig ist. Wir werden sicher den Gürtel enger schnallen müssen."
Vereine mit Problemen, insbesondere "Insolvenzproblemen", sollten die Möglichkeit haben, wieder Fuß zu fassen. Rückmeldungen kleiner Vereine seien derzeit "dramatisch".