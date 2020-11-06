6. November 2020 um 10:52 Uhr
Uefa-Fünfjahreswertung
:
Deutschland verkürzt Rückstand auf Italien
Die Spieler von Borussia Dortmund jubeln nach dem Treffer 3:0.
Foto: dpa/Jasper Jacobs
Köln Sechs Spiele, sechs Siege: Mit einer perfekten Woche haben die verbliebenen deutschen Europapokalvertreter in der Fünfjahreswertung der Europäischen Fußball-Union (Uefa) den Rückstand zu Italien wieder etwas verkürzt.
Zur Höchstzahl von 2,000 Punkten reichte es dennoch nicht, weil der
VfL Wolfsburg bereits in der Europa-League-Qualifikation ausgeschieden war. So wurden dem deutschen Fußball am dritten Gruppenspieltag 1,714 Punkte gutgeschrieben.
Deutschland auf Platz vier hat zur Halbzeit der europäischen Gruppenphase 6,785 Punkte ergattert,
Italien auf Rang drei 6,571. Damit beträgt der Rückstand Deutschlands in der Gesamtwertung nur noch 0,583 Punkte. Deutschland war zuletzt auf den vierten Platz zurückgefallen, weil 16,428 Zähler aus der Saison 15/16 gestrichen worden waren, Italien nur 11,500.
16 Bilder
Die Uefa-Fünfjahreswertung
Foto: dpa/Soeren Stache
Der Kampf um die Platzierung mag sportlich spannend sein, faktisch ist er aber ohne Bedeutung. Um einen seiner vier Fixplätze in der Champions League zu verlieren, müsste Deutschland auf Rang fünf abstürzen. Den belegt derzeit
Frankreich mit 12,893 Punkten Rückstand.