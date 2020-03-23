Corona-Krise : Uefa verschiebt Endspiele in Champions League und Europa League

Nyon Die Europapokal-Endspiele werden nicht im Mai stattfinden. Das gab die Europäische Fußball-Union am Montag bekannt.

Aufgrund der Coronavirus-Pandemie hat die Europäische Fußball-Union UEFA die Endspiele in der Champions League und Europa League auf unbestimmte Zeit verlegt. Dies teilte der Kontinentalverband am Montag mit.

Das Champions-League-Finale sollte am 30. Mai in Istanbul stattfinden, das Endspiel der Europa League am 27. Mai in Danzig/Polen. Auch das Königsklassenfinale der Frauen am 24. Mai in Wien wurde bis auf Weiteres verschoben.