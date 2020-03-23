  1. Sport
Corona-Krise: Uefa verschiebt Endspiele in Champions League und Europa League

Zwei Mitarbeiter tragen eine Fotowand mit dem Logo der Champions League ins Stadion. Foto: dpa/Sebastian Kahnert

Nyon Die Europapokal-Endspiele werden nicht im Mai stattfinden. Das gab die Europäische Fußball-Union am Montag bekannt.

Aufgrund der Coronavirus-Pandemie hat die Europäische Fußball-Union UEFA die Endspiele in der Champions League und Europa League auf unbestimmte Zeit verlegt. Dies teilte der Kontinentalverband am Montag mit.

Das Champions-League-Finale sollte am 30. Mai in Istanbul stattfinden, das Endspiel der Europa League am 27. Mai in Danzig/Polen. Auch das Königsklassenfinale der Frauen am 24. Mai in Wien wurde bis auf Weiteres verschoben.

"Die Arbeitsgruppe, die letzte Woche als Ergebnis der Telefonkonferenz der Interessenvertreter des europäischen Fußballs unter dem Vorsitz von UEFA-Präsident Aleksander Ceferin eingerichtet wurde, wird die verfügbaren Optionen analysieren", teilte die UEFA mit: "Die Gruppe hat bereits mit der Prüfung des Kalenders begonnen. Zu gegebener Zeit werden Ankündigungen gemacht."

In der Vorwoche war auch festgelegt worden, dass das Spieljahr bis zum 30. Juni beendet sein sollte.

