Uefa will Endspiel wohl neu vergeben : Deutschland und Portugal Kandidaten für Champions-League-Finale

Der Champions League Pokal steht vor dem Spiel im Stadion. Foto: dpa/Ina Fassbender

Frankfurt Die Europäische Fußball Union will offenbar das Finale der Champions League neu vergeben und die verbleibenden K.o.-Runden an einem Ort spielen. Eigentlich hätte das Endspiel am vergangenen Samstag in Istanbul stattgefunden.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Deutschland und Portugal sind nach Informationen der US-Nachrichtenagentur AP die Kandidaten als Gastgeber für die letzten K.o.-Runden ab dem Viertelfinale und das Finale der Champions League. Das berichtete die Agentur am Mittwoch (Ortszeit) unter Berufung auf eine anonyme Quelle. Nach Informationen der „Bild“-Zeitung will sich Frankfurt bewerben. Die Zeitung berichtet zudem von Bewerbern aus Portugal und Russland.

Das Champions-League-Finale hätte eigentlich am vergangenen Samstag in Istanbul stattfinden sollen. Wegen der Corona-Krise ist die Europapokal-Saison aber derzeit unterbrochen. Laut Medienberichten wird die Uefa das Finale wegen der Pandemie an eine andere Stadt vergeben. Die Rede ist von einem Finale im August. Die Entscheidung fällt laut AP bei der Sitzung des Uefa-Exekutivkomitees am 17. Juni.

<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js"></script> <glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden"></glomex-player> <div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div> <script> var glomexerrorcount=0; (function() { function init() { if (!window.googletag) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); console.log("warten auf GPT"); return; } // if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) { // window.setTimeout(init, 100); // console.log("warten auf glomex-player"); // return; // } // if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) { // window.setTimeout(init, 100); // console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount); // glomexerrorcount++; // return; // } // var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display; var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = ""; glomexerrorcount=4; // var glomexdisplay="none"; // Contentad wenn kein Glomex // if(glomexdisplay!= "block"&& glomexerrorcount<4){ // console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!= block"); // //prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel // if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){ // var slotcount=0; // for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){ // var counterf = f-1; // var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+""; // if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){ // slotcount = slotname.substr(9); // } // } // if(slotcount!=0){ // if(slotcount!==""){ // slotcount = slotcount.substr(1); // slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1; // adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount; // } // } // } // adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten; // adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname; // adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten; // adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]]; // setkey = "adformat"; // setkeyvalue = "contentad"; // }else{ //Impressiontracker console.log("Glomex Impression"); adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname; adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; adsize1 = [1,1]; setkey = "key"; setkeyvalue = "glomex"; // googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display(); // } var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad'); var div= document.createElement('div'); div.id = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; div.style.textAlign = "center"; insertindiv.appendChild(div); googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).addService(googletag.pubads()); // googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(adslotname); }); } init(); })(); </script> <script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js"></script> <glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"></glomex-player> <div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div> <script> var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay; (function() { function init() { if (!window.googletag) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); console.log("warten auf GPT"); return; } if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); console.log("warten auf glomex-player"); return; } if (glomexerrorcount<12 && glomexdisplay!== "block") { glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display; console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay); window.setTimeout(init, 100); glomexerrorcount++; return; } // if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) { // window.setTimeout(init, 100); // console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount); // glomexerrorcount++; // return; // } // var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display; var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = ""; glomexerrorcount=4; // var glomexdisplay="none"; // Contentad wenn kein Glomex if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){ console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block"); //prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){ var slotcount=0; for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){ var counterf = f-1; var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+""; if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){ slotcount = slotname.substr(9); } } if(slotcount!=0){ if(slotcount!==""){ slotcount = slotcount.substr(1); slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1; adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount; } } } adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten; adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname; adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten; adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]]; setkey = "adformat"; setkeyvalue = "contentad"; }else{ //Impressiontracker console.log("Glomex Impression"); adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname; adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; adsize1 = [1,1]; setkey = "key"; setkeyvalue = "glomex"; // googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display(); } var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad'); var div= document.createElement('div'); div.id = adslotname; div.style.textAlign = "center"; insertindiv.appendChild(div); googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).addService(googletag.pubads()); // googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(adslotname); }); } init(); })(); </script>

Aus der Bundesliga ist RB Leipzig bereits für das Viertelfinale qualifiziert. Der FC Bayern München hat das Achtelfinal-Hinspiel gegen den FC Chelsea 3:0 gewonnen. Borussia Dortmund ist im Duell mit Paris St. Germain ausgeschieden. 2022 ist München Gastgeber des Finales in der Königsklasse.

(eh/dpa)