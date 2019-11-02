Union- und Hertha-Fans feuern Pyros ab Union- und Hertha-Fans feuern Pyros ab Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Union Berlin und Hertha BSC trafen am Samstag erstmals in einem Bundesligaspiel aufeinander. Die Fans nutzten das Derby auch um massiv Pyro zu zündeln. Kurz nach Wiederanpfiff brannte es in beiden Fanblöcken lichterloh. Union- und Hertha-Fans feuern Pyros ab Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Mit Anpfiff der 2. Halbzeit waren zunächst im Union-Block Dutzende Bengalos gezündet worden. Union- und Hertha-Fans feuern Pyros ab Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Kurz darauf legten die Hertha-Anhänger nach. Union- und Hertha-Fans feuern Pyros ab Foto: dpa/Britta Pedersen Die Hertha-Ultras schossen auch Raketen aufs Spielfeld schossen. Der Rasen war in dichten Rauch gehüllt. Union- und Hertha-Fans feuern Pyros ab Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Schiedsrichter Deniz Aytekin untrebrach die Partie daraufhin für kurze Zeit. Union- und Hertha-Fans feuern Pyros ab Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Sehen Sie im Folgenden weitere Bilder. Union- und Hertha-Fans feuern Pyros ab Foto: dpa/Andreas Gora Union- und Hertha-Fans feuern Pyros ab Foto: dpa/Andreas Gora Union- und Hertha-Fans feuern Pyros ab Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Union- und Hertha-Fans feuern Pyros ab Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Union- und Hertha-Fans feuern Pyros ab Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Union- und Hertha-Fans feuern Pyros ab Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Auch interessant Rund um die Welt : Bilder des Tages Vorschau : Bundesliga 2019/20: Unsere Tipps zum 10. Spieltag Übersicht : Das sind die Halloween-Partys 2019 in Düsseldorf Fotos : Bilder des Tages aus Düsseldorf zurück weiter