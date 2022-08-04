  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. Bundesliga

Transfer-Ticker Sommer 2022 - Wechsel und Gerüchte: PSG holt Ex-Bayern Renato Sanches für fünf Jahre​

Transferticker : PSG holt Ex-Bayern Renato Sanches für fünf Jahre

Renato Sanches (links) wechselt zu PSG.
Renato Sanches (links) wechselt zu PSG. Foto: AP/Tibor Illyes

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die ersten Transfers für die neue Saison stehen fest. Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

  • 8/4/22 11:33 AM
  • 8/4/22 11:12 AM
  • 8/4/22 9:43 AM
  • 8/4/22 8:33 AM
  • 8/4/22 8:33 AM
  • 8/3/22 4:13 PM
  • 8/3/22 11:22 AM
  • 8/3/22 8:05 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(RP/dpa/sid)