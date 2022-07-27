  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. Bundesliga

Transfer-Ticker Sommer 2022 - Wechsel und Gerüchte: Palsson wechselt zu DC United in die MLS​

Transferticker : Palsson wechselt zu DC United in die MLS

Victor Palsson.
Victor Palsson. Foto: dpa/Guido Kirchner

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die ersten Transfers für die neue Saison stehen fest. Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

  • 7/27/22 6:40 PM
  • 7/27/22 3:16 PM
  • 7/27/22 1:53 PM
  • 7/27/22 12:32 PM
  • 7/27/22 11:18 AM
  • 7/27/22 9:14 AM
  • 7/27/22 9:11 AM
  • 7/26/22 8:14 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(RP/dpa/sid)