Transfer-Ticker Sommer 2022 - Wechsel und Gerüchte: Jerome Boateng denkt über Bundesliga-Rückkehr nach​

Transferticker : Boateng denkt über Bundesliga-Rückkehr nach

Jerome Boateng.
Jerome Boateng. Foto: dpa/Tom Weller

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die ersten Transfers für die neue Saison stehen fest. Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

  • 7/24/22 6:30 PM
  • 7/24/22 11:39 AM
  • 7/24/22 9:31 AM
  • 7/24/22 8:51 AM
  • 7/24/22 8:15 AM
  • 7/24/22 8:15 AM
  • 7/24/22 8:07 AM
  • 7/23/22 9:22 PM
  • 7/23/22 6:55 PM
