  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. Bundesliga

Transfer-Ticker Sommer 2022 - Wechsel und Gerüchte: Angelino wechselt von RB Leipzig zur TSG Hoffenheim

Transferticker : RB Leipzig verleiht Angelino an Hoffenheim

Angelino
Angelino Foto: dpa/Jan Woitas

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die ersten Transfers für die neue Saison stehen fest. Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

  • 8/8/22 4:58 PM
  • 8/8/22 4:47 PM
  • 8/8/22 3:08 PM
  • 8/7/22 5:56 PM
  • 8/7/22 5:19 PM
  • 8/7/22 2:41 PM
  • 8/7/22 1:37 PM
  • 8/7/22 9:57 AM
  • 8/6/22 5:06 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(RP/dpa/sid)