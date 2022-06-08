Transferticker : Schalke 04 verpflichtet Tobias Mohr vom 1. FC Heidenheim

  1. Sport
Transfer-Ticker Sommer 2022: Alle Wechsel und Gerüchte - Schalke 04 verpflichtet Tobias Mohr vom 1. FC Heidenheim​

Tobias Mohr (r.).
Tobias Mohr (r.). Foto: dpa/Christian Charisius

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die ersten Transfers für die neue Saison stehen fest. Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

(RP/dpa/sid)