  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. Bundesliga

Transfer-Ticker Sommer 2022: Alle Wechsel und Gerüchte - Rangnick und Manchester United beenden Zusammenarbeit​

Transferticker : Rangnick und Manchester United beenden Zusammenarbeit

Ralf Rangnick.
Ralf Rangnick. Foto: AP/Ian Walton

Liveblog Düsseldorf Dei ersten Transfers für die neue Saison stehen fest. Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

  • 5/29/22 10:36 AM
  • 5/29/22 8:01 AM
  • 5/28/22 4:55 PM
  • 5/28/22 2:44 PM
  • 5/28/22 10:22 AM
  • 5/28/22 8:06 AM
  • 5/27/22 1:12 PM
  • 5/27/22 11:47 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(RP/dpa/sid)