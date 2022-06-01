  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. Bundesliga

Transfer-Ticker Sommer 2022: Alle Wechsel und Gerüchte - Pogba verlässt Manchester United - Ziel Juventus?

Transferticker : Pogba verlässt Manchester United - Ziel Juventus?

Paul Pogba.
Paul Pogba. Foto: dpa/Martin Rickett

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die ersten Transfers für die neue Saison stehen fest. Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

  • 6/1/22 11:58 AM
  • 6/1/22 9:20 AM
  • 6/1/22 9:19 AM
  • 5/31/22 6:17 PM
  • 5/31/22 3:57 PM
  • 5/31/22 3:14 PM
  • 5/31/22 2:45 PM
  • 5/31/22 2:04 PM
  • 5/31/22 1:50 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(RP/dpa/sid)