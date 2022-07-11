  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. Bundesliga

Transfer-Ticker Sommer 2022 - Alle Wechsel und Gerüchte: Pogba kehrt zu Juventus Turin zurück ​

Transferticker : Pogba kehrt zu Juventus Turin zurück

Paul Pogba.
Paul Pogba. Foto: AFP/FABRICE COFFRINI

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die ersten Transfers für die neue Saison stehen fest. Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

  • 7/11/22 9:36 AM
  • 7/10/22 9:35 AM
  • 7/10/22 8:11 AM
  • 7/9/22 12:12 PM
  • 7/9/22 9:15 AM
  • 7/8/22 7:12 PM
  • 7/8/22 6:44 PM
  • 7/8/22 6:41 PM
  • 7/8/22 1:50 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(RP/dpa/sid)