  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. Bundesliga

Transfer-Ticker Sommer 2022 - Alle Wechsel und Gerüchte: Lucas Alario wechselt zu Eintracht Frankfurt

Transferticker : Eintracht Frankfurt verpflichtet Leverkusens Alario

Lucas Alario im Einsatz für Bayer Leverkusen.
Lucas Alario im Einsatz für Bayer Leverkusen. Foto: Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die ersten Transfers für die neue Saison stehen fest. Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

  • 6/24/22 6:55 PM
  • 6/24/22 6:41 PM
  • 6/24/22 5:15 PM
  • 6/24/22 4:28 PM
  • 6/24/22 2:48 PM
  • 6/24/22 10:06 AM
  • 6/24/22 9:15 AM
  • 6/24/22 8:32 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(RP/dpa/sid)