  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. Bundesliga

Transfer-Ticker Sommer 2022 - Alle Wechsel und Gerüchte: Ibrahimovic verlängert beim AC Mailand​

Transferticker : Ibrahimovic verlängert beim AC Mailand

Zlatan Ibrahimovic bleibt in Mailand.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic bleibt in Mailand. Foto: dpa/Antonio Calanni

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die ersten Transfers für die neue Saison stehen fest. Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

  • 7/17/22 7:57 PM
  • 7/17/22 10:55 AM
  • 7/17/22 9:31 AM
  • 7/17/22 8:25 AM
  • 7/16/22 1:43 PM
  • 7/16/22 1:39 PM
  • 7/16/22 11:36 AM
  • 7/16/22 11:20 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(RP/dpa/sid)