  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. Bundesliga

Transfer-Ticker Sommer 2022: Alle Wechsel und Gerüchte - FC Liverpool lehnt FC-Bayern-Angebot für Sadio Mané ab

Transferticker : Liverpool lehnt wohl auch Bayerns zweites Angebot für Mané ab

Sadio Mané mit Liverpools Trainer Jürgen Klopp.
Sadio Mané mit Liverpools Trainer Jürgen Klopp. Foto: dpa/Nick Potts

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die ersten Transfers für die neue Saison stehen fest. Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

  • 6/8/22 1:39 PM
  • 6/8/22 1:38 PM
  • 6/8/22 1:01 PM
  • 6/8/22 12:25 PM
  • 6/8/22 11:48 AM
  • 6/8/22 11:46 AM
  • 6/8/22 11:35 AM
  • 6/8/22 11:26 AM
  • 6/8/22 11:25 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(RP/dpa/sid)