  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. Bundesliga

Transfer-Ticker Sommer 2022 - Alle Wechsel und Gerüchte - Ewald Lienen verlässt St. Pauli nach siebeneinhalb Jahren

Transferticker : Ewald Lienen verlässt St. Pauli nach siebeneinhalb Jahren

Ewald Lienen.
Ewald Lienen. Foto: dpa/Henning Kaiser

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die ersten Transfers für die neue Saison stehen fest. Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

  • 6/14/22 11:15 AM
  • 6/14/22 8:55 AM
  • 6/14/22 8:37 AM
  • 6/13/22 5:57 PM
  • 6/13/22 4:31 PM
  • 6/13/22 4:29 PM
  • 6/13/22 3:59 PM
  • 6/13/22 1:59 PM
  • 6/13/22 10:12 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(RP/dpa/sid)