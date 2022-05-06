Sommer-Transfers 2022 : Eintracht Frankfurt verkauft Zuber an AEK Athen

  1. Sport
Transfer-Ticker Sommer 2022: Alle Wechsel und Gerüchte - Enitracht Frankfurt verkauft Zuber an AEK Athen

Steven Zuber (re.) im Trikot der Schweizer Nationalmannschaft.
Liveblog Düsseldorf Am 31. August endete die Wechselfrist für die Klubs in der Bundesliga. Doch schon jetzt werden erste Transfers eingetütet. Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

  • 5/6/22 4:18 PM
  • 5/4/22 4:49 PM
  • 5/4/22 1:11 PM
  • 5/4/22 10:11 AM
  • 5/4/22 10:09 AM
(RP/dpa/sid)