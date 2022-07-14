  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. Bundesliga

Transfer-Ticker Sommer 2022 - Alle Wechsel und Gerüchte: Elfter Zugang - Schalke verpflichtet Kral​

Transferticker : Elfter Zugang - Schalke verpflichtet Mittelfeldspieler Kral

Alex Kral, hier bei der EM gegen Kroatien, wird in der kommenden Saison das Trikot des FC Schalke tragen.
Alex Kral, hier bei der EM gegen Kroatien, wird in der kommenden Saison das Trikot des FC Schalke tragen. Foto: dpa/Petr David Josek

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die ersten Transfers für die neue Saison stehen fest. Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

  • 7/14/22 9:01 AM
  • 7/13/22 2:13 PM
  • 7/13/22 11:36 AM
  • 7/12/22 6:26 PM
  • 7/12/22 6:25 PM
  • 7/12/22 12:14 PM
  • 7/12/22 9:26 AM
  • 7/11/22 6:37 PM
  • 7/11/22 3:31 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(RP/dpa/sid)