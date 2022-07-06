  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. Bundesliga

Transfer-Ticker Sommer 2022 - Alle Wechsel und Gerüchte: BVB verpflichtet Haller und macht ihn zum Rekordeinkauf​

Transferticker : BVB verpflichtet Haller und macht ihn zum Rekordeinkauf

Sebastien Haller.
Sebastien Haller. Foto: dpa/Florian Groeger

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die ersten Transfers für die neue Saison stehen fest. Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

  • 7/6/22 12:21 PM
  • 7/5/22 5:48 PM
  • 7/5/22 5:12 PM
  • 7/5/22 2:48 PM
  • 7/5/22 2:27 PM
  • 7/5/22 2:21 PM
  • 7/5/22 1:44 PM
  • 7/5/22 1:42 PM
(RP/dpa/sid)