  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. Bundesliga

Transfer-Ticker Sommer 2022: Alle Wechsel und Gerüchte - Aufstiegsheld bleibt beim FC Schalke​

Transferticker : Aufstiegsheld bleibt beim FC Schalke

Aufstiegsheld Lee bleibt bei Schalke.
Aufstiegsheld Lee bleibt bei Schalke. Foto: dpa/Tim Rehbein

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die ersten Transfers für die neue Saison stehen fest. Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

  • 6/10/22 7:25 AM
  • 6/9/22 3:47 PM
  • 6/9/22 3:04 PM
  • 6/9/22 2:01 PM
  • 6/9/22 1:51 PM
  • 6/9/22 1:47 PM
  • 6/9/22 10:58 AM
  • 6/9/22 10:09 AM
  • 6/9/22 9:38 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(RP/dpa/sid)