Deadline-Day-Ticker Winter 2022: Alle Wechsel und Gerüchte - Wout Weghorst vor Wechsel zum FC Burnley

Deadline-Day-Ticker : Wout Weghorst vor Wechsel nach England

Max Kruse steht beim VfL Wolfsburg auf der Liste.
Max Kruse steht beim VfL Wolfsburg auf der Liste. Foto: dpa/Swen Pförtner

Liveblog Düsseldorf Am 31. Januar endet die Wechselfrist für die Klubs in der Bundesliga. Wer sichert sich auf den letzten Drücker noch Verstärkung? Wir halten Sie über alle Wechsel und Gerüchte auf dem Laufenden – die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers verpassen Sie natürlich auch nicht.

  • 1/31/22 9:16 AM
  • 1/31/22 8:36 AM
  • 1/31/22 7:22 AM
  • 1/30/22 8:22 PM
  • 1/30/22 7:12 PM
  • 1/30/22 3:51 PM
  • 1/30/22 12:38 PM
  • 1/30/22 10:46 AM
  • 1/30/22 9:33 AM
  • 1/30/22 9:32 AM
(RP/dpa/sid)