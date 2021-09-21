Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Dirk Päffgen/Dirk Paeffgen (dirk) So tippen wir den 6. Spieltag der Bundesliga 2021/22. Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: SpVgg Greuther Fürth Greuther Fürt - Bayern München (Freitag, 24. September, 20.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: FC Bayern München/Bayern München Unser Tipp: 0:3 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: - RB Leipzig - Hertha BSC (Samstag, 25. September, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 2:0 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Verein Eintracht Frankfurt - 1. FC Köln (Samstag, 25. September, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 2:2 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Bayer 04 Leverkusen - FSV Mainz 05 (Samstag, 25. September, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 3:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Union Berlin - Arminia Bielefeld (Samstag, 25. September, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch Unser Tipp: 2:0 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1899 Hoffenheim - VfL Wolfsburg (Samstag, 25. September, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 1:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: dpa Handout Borussia Mönchengladbach - Borussia Dortmund (Samstag, 25. September, 18.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Borussia Dortmund Unser Tipp: 2:2 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Schaulandt VfL Bochum - VfB Stuttgart (Sonntag, 26. September, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 1:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Verein SC Freiburg - FC Augsburg (Sonntag, 26. September, 17.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: dpa Handout Unser Tipp: 2:1 Auch interessant 2. Bundesliga 21/22 : Unsere Tipps zum 7. Spieltag Torschützen und Vorlagengeber : Fortunas Scorerliste 2021/22 Stindl wieder vorne : Borussias Scorerliste 2021/22 Infos : Formel 1 - die Cockpits für 2022 zurück weiter