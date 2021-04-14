Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: dpa/Arne Dedert So tippen wir den 29. Spieltag der Bundesliga 2020/21. Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: - RB Leipzig - TSG Hoffenheim (Freitag, 16. April, 20.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Unser Tipp: 2:0 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: dpa Handout Borussia Mönchengladbach - Eintracht Frankfurt (Samstag, 17. April, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 2:2 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: Verein VfL Wolfsburg - Bayern München (Samstag, 17. April, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: FC Bayern München Unser Tipp: 1:2 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: Verein SC Freiburg - FC Schalke 04 (Samstag, 17. April, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: - Unser Tipp: 1:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Union Berlin - VfB Stuttgart (Samstag, 17. April, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 2:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag FC Augsburg - Arminia Bielefeld (Samstag, 17. April, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch Unser Tipp: 1:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bayer 04 Leverkusen - 1. FC Köln (Samstag, 17. April, 18.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 2:0 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund - Werder Bremen (Sonntag, 18. April, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: Werder Bremen Unser Tipp: 3:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: Verein FSV Mainz 05 - Hertha BSC (Sonntag, 18. April, 18 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 29. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 1:2 Hier erhalten Sie alle aktuellen News und Infos zur Bundesliga. Auch interessant 2. Bundesliga 2020/21 : Unsere Tipps zum 28. Spieltag Stindl führt : Borussias Scorerliste 2020/21 Torschützen und Vorlagengeber : Fortunas Scorerliste 2020/21 2. Bundesliga : Die Trainerwechsel der Saison 2020/21 zurück weiter