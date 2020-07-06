6. Juli 2020 um 20:53 Uhr
Bundesliga-Relegation
:
Probleme bei Dazn-Übertragung – Fans sauer
Infos
Fans ärgern sich über Probleme bei Dazn-Übertragung
Foto: dpa/Tom Weller
Berlin Der Streamingdienst Dazn hatte bei der Live-Übetragung des Relegations-Rückspiels zwischen dem 1. FC Heidenheim und Werder Bremen mit technischen Problemen zu kämpfen. Der Unmut bei den Fans war groß.
Bei der Live-Übertragung des Relegations-Rückspiels zwischen dem Fußball-Zweitligisten 1. FC Heidenheim und dem Bundesligisten Werder Bremen gab es für einen Teil der Dazn-Kunden Schwierigkeiten. Trotz Aktualisieren tauchte immer wieder der gleiche Spruch auf der Seite auf: „Da ist etwas schief gelaufen. Bitte versuchen Sie es nochmal“.
Der Unmut bei den Fans war dementsprechend groß: „11,99€ im Monat abkassieren und wenn es drauf ankommt, bekommt ihr nichts gebacken“, schreibt ein Unser auf Twitter. Ein anderer meint: „Dazn dann wohl auch übertragungstechnisch in der Relegation angekommen und akut abstiegsgefährdet. Bei mir läuft nix.“
Der Streamingdienst reagierte umgehend und empfahl den Kunden eine Alternative. „Einige User scheinen im Browser aktuell Probleme mit Dazn zu haben“, schrieb der kostenpflichtige Streamingdienst am Montagabend. Weiter hieß es, dass Zuschauer es „auf einem alternativen Gerät“ oder über einen „Link zur englischen Browser-Version“ versuchen sollen. Wie viele Fußballfans betroffen waren, blieb unklar. Eine weitere Übertragung gab es bei „Amazon Prime“.