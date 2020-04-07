7. April 2020 um 10:11 Uhr
DFL plant stark abgespeckte Geisterspiele
:
So viele Leute sollen künftig in ein Fußballstadion dürfen
Im Gladbacher Stadion wurde das erste Geisterspiel der Bundesliga-Geschichte ausgetragen.
Foto: dpa/Roland Weihrauch
Düsseldorf Die DFL plant für die Wiederaufnahme des Spielbetriebs anscheinend nur mit dem Allernötigsten. Demzufolge wären bei weiteren Geisterspielen in jedem Stadion inklusive beider Mannschaften und dem Ordnungspersonal 239 Personen erlaubt, davon 126 im Innenraum.
Das berichtet „Bild“. Beispielsweise dürfte jedes Team noch von acht Trainern, Betreuern und Ärzten begleitet werden, nur vier Balljungen wären in den leeren Stadien zugelassen. 36 Personen würden eine normale TV-Übertragung gewährleisten, insgesamt 70 Ordnerinnen und Ordner auch vor den Arenen Fan-Treffen verhindern.
Beim Geisterderby zwischen Borussia Mönchengladbach und dem 1. FC Köln (2:1) waren am 11. März etwa 600 Personen im Stadion gewesen. Zu diesem Zeitpunkt waren lediglich Großveranstaltungen mit mehr als 1000 Menschen untersagt. Vor dem Stadion versammelten sich jedoch Hunderte Gladbach-Fans, um den Sieg zu feiern.
Der Spielbetrieb in der Bundesliga und 2. Liga ist aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie bis mindestens zum 30. April ausgesetzt. Die DFL plant, die Saison bis zum 30. Juni regulär mit allen Spielen zu beenden.