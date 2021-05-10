Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: AFP/ANDREAS GEBERT Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind im Sommer 2021 ablösefrei zu haben. Hier finden Sie alle Spieler, die mindestens einen Marktwert von zwei Millionen Euro haben. (Quelle: Transfermarkt.de, Stand: 10. Mai 2021) Jerome Boateng (30, Bayern München) Marktwert: 10 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe David Alaba (28, Bayern München) Marktwert: 55 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: AFP/WOLFGANG RATTAY Douglas Costa (30, Bayern München) Marktwert: 12 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe Javi Martinez (32, Bayern München) Marktwert: 6,5 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: AP/Matthias Schrader Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (32, Bayern München) Marktwert: 3,5 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch Aleksandar Dragovic (30, Bayern Leverkusen) Marktwert: 5 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: dpa/Uwe Anspach Melayro Bogarde (18, 1899 Hoffenheim) Marktwert: 3 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: dpa/Uwe Anspach Jetro Willems (r, 27, Eintracht Frankfurt) Marktwert: 3 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: AP/Martin Meissner Nabil Bentaleb (26, FC Schalke 04) Marktwert: 2 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: dpa/Carmen Jaspersen Alessandro Schöpf (26, FC Schalke 04) Marktwert: 2,5 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch Shkodran Mustafi (29, FC Schalke 04) Marktwert: 4 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: dpa/Torsten Silz Robin Quaison (27, FSV Mainz 05) Marktwert: 7,5 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: dpa/Uwe Anspach Levin Öztunali (24, FSV Mainz 05) Marktwert: 2,8 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd Max Meyer (25, 1. FC Köln) Marktwert: 3 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: dpa/Carmen Jaspersen Salih Özcan (23, 1. FC Köln) Marktwert: 2,7 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: dpa/Patrick Seeger Jeffrey Bruma (29, r, VfL Wolfsburg) Marktwert: 2 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: AP/Michael Sohn Sami Khedira (34, Hertha BSC) Marktwert: 2 Millionen Euro Diese Bundesliga-Profis sind 2021 ablösefrei zu haben Foto: dpa/Tom Weller Chang-hoon Kwon (26, SC Freiburg) Marktwert: 2,5 Millionen Euro Auch interessant Bundesliga 20/21 : So jubeln die Bayern-Profis über die neunte Meisterschaft in Folge Ablöse-Ranking : Die teuersten Trainerwechsel der Bundesliga Aufstellungs-Tipp : So könnte Borussias Startelf gegen Bayern München aussehen In Fortunas Mannschaft : Diese Verträge laufen aus zurück weiter