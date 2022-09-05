Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: dpa/Matthias Balk So tippen wir den 5. Spieltag der Bundesliga 2022/23. Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Werder Bremen Werder Bremen - FC Augsburg (Freitag, 9. September, 20.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: dpa Handout Unser Tipp: 3:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: FC Bayern München/Bayern München Bayern München - VfB Stuttgart (Samstag, 10. September, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 4:0 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: - RB Leipzig - Borussia Dortmund (Samstag, 10. September, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Borussia Dortmund Unser Tipp: 1:2 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim TSG Hoffenheim - Mainz 05 (Samstag, [Link auf http://10.september/]10.September, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 1:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Verein Eintracht Frankfurt - VfL Wolfsburg (Samstag, 10.September, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 3:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: dpa/Andreas Gora Hertha BSC - Bayer Leverkusen (Samstag, 10.September, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Unser Tipp: 1:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: dpa/David Inderlied Schalke 04 - VfL Bochum (Samstag, 10. September, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Schaulandt Unser Tipp: 0:0 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Verein FC Köln - Union Berlin (Sonntag, 11. September, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Unser Tipp: 1:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: Verein SC Freiburg - Borussia Mönchengladbach (Sonntag, 11.September, 17.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 6. Spieltag Foto: dpa Handout Unser Tipp: 1:2 Auch interessant 2. Bundesliga 22/23 : Unsere Tipps zum 7. Spieltag Saison 2022/23 : So sieht der Spielplan von Fortuna in der Zweite Liga aus Von 1 bis 45 : Die Rückennummern der Borussia-Profis 2022/23 “Sommerhaus der Stars“ 2022 : Das sind Sascha und Ivonne Mölders zurück weiter