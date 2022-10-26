Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: dpa/Matthias Balk So tippen wir den 12. Spieltag der Bundesliga 2022/23. Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: Werder Bremen Werder Bremen - Hertha BSC (Freitag, 28. Oktober, 20.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: dpa/Andreas Gora Unser Tipp: 2:1 für Bremen Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: FC Bayern München/Bayern München Bayern München - FSV Mainz 05 (Samstag, 29. Oktober, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 3:1 für Bayern Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: - RB Leipzig - Bayer Leverkusen (Samstag, 29. Oktober, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Unser Tipp: 2:2 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: Verein VfL Wolfsburg - VfL Bochum (Samstag, 29. Oktober, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: Schaulandt Unser Tipp: 1:2 für Bochum Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: Verein VfB Stuttgart - FC Augsburg (Samstag, 29. Oktober, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: dpa Handout Unser Tipp: 1:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: Verein Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Dortmund (Samstag, 29. Oktober, 18.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: Borussia Dortmund Unser Tipp: 3:2 für Frankfurt Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Union Berlin - Borussia Mönchengladbach (Sonntag, 30. Oktober, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: dpa Handout Unser Tipp: 1:0 für Union Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: dpa/David Inderlied FC Schalke 04 - SC Freiburg (Sonntag, 30. Oktober, 17.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 2:1 für Schalke Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: Verein 1. FC Köln - TSG Hoffenheim (Sonntag, 30. Oktober, 19.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Foto: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Unser Tipp: 1:2 für Hoffenheim Auch interessant 2. Bundesliga 22/23 : Unsere Tipps zum 12. Spieltag Bundesliga 2022/23 : So haben wir mit unseren Tipps am 11. Spieltag abgeschnitten DFB-Pokal 22/23 : Unsere Tipps zur 2. Runde des DFB-Pokals Bundesliga 2022/23 : Die Durchschnittsnoten der Gladbach-Profis zurück weiter