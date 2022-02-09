Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: Dirk Päffgen/Dirk Paeffgen (dirk) So tippen wir den 22. Spieltag der Bundesliga 2021/22. Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: - RB Leipzig - 1. FC Köln (Freitag, 11. Februar, 20.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 2:2 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: Verein SC Freiburg - FSV Mainz 05 (Samstag, 12. Februar, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 2:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: Schaulandt VfL Bochum - FC Bayern München (Samstag, 12. Februar, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: FC Bayern München/Bayern München Unser Tipp: 1:4 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: dpa Handout Borussia M‘gladbach - FC Augsburg (Samstag, 12. Februar, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: dpa Handout Unser Tipp: 2:0 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: Verein Eintracht Frankfurt - VfL Wolfsburg (Samstag, 12. Februar, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 2:2 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: SpVgg Greuther Fürth SpVgg Greuther Fürth - Hertha BSC (Samstag, 12. Februar, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: dpa/Andreas Gora Unser Tipp: 1:0 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Bayer Leverkusen - VfB Stuttgart (Samstag, 12. Februar, 18.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 4:2 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag 1. FC Union Berlin - Borussia Dortmund (Sonntag, 13. Februar, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: Borussia Dortmund Unser Tipp: 1:3 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1899 Hoffenheim - Arminia Bielefeld (Sonntag, 13. Februar, 17.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 22. Spieltag Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch Unser Tipp: 3:1 Auch interessant 2. Bundesliga 21/22 : Unsere Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Von Weisweiler bis Hütter : Alle Bundesliga-Trainer von Borussia Mönchengladbach Hofmann vorne : Borussias Scorerliste 2021/22 Zuschauer kehren zurück : Wo wie viele Fans in den Bundesliga-Stadien erlaubt sind zurück weiter