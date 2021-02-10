Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: dpa/Arne Dedert So tippen wir den 21. Spieltag der Bundesliga 2020/21. Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: - RB Leipzig - FC Augsburg (Freitag, 12. Februar 2021, 20.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Unser Tipp: 2:0 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund - 1899 Hoffenheim (Samstag, 13. Februar 2021, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Unser Tipp: 3:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bayer 04 Leverkusen - FSV Mainz 05 (Samstag, 13. Februar 2021, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 2:0 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: Werder Bremen Werder Bremen - SC Freiburg (Samstag, 13. Februar 2021, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 2:2 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: Verein VfB Stuttgart - Hertha BSC (Samstag, 13. Februar 2021, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 1:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Union Berlin -FC Schalke 04 (Samstag, 13. Februar 2021, 18.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: - Unser Tipp: 2:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: Verein Eintracht Frankfurt - 1. FC Köln (Sonntag, 14. Februar 2021, 15.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: Verein Unser Tipp: 2:1 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: Verein VfL Wolfsburg - Borussia Mönchenglabdach (Sonntag, 14. Februar 2021, 18 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: dpa Handout Unser Tipp: 1:2 Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: FC Bayern München Bayern München - Arminia Bielefeld (Montag, 15. Februar 2021, 20.30 Uhr) Unsere Bundesliga-Tipps zum 21. Spieltag Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch Unser Tipp: 4:0 Hier erhalten Sie alle aktuellen News und Infos zur Bundesliga. Auch interessant Übersicht : Biathlon WM 2021: der Zeitplan Infos : Formel 1 - die Cockpits für 2021 Porträt : Das ist Breel Embolo Rangliste : Biathlon-WM 2021: Medaillenspiegel zurück weiter