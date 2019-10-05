7. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags 7. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: AFP/INA FASSBENDER Das ist die Topelf des siebten Spieltags. 7. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: AFP/INA FASSBENDER Tor: Alexander Nübel (Schalke) 7. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Tom Weller Abwehr: Lukas Klünter (Hertha BSC) 7. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Marius Becker Sven Bender (Leverkusen) 7. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: AFP/THOMAS KIENZLE Christian Günter (Freiburg) 7. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Soeren Stache Mittelfeld: Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha BSC) 7. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Guido Kirchner Suat Serdar (Schalke) 7. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Patrick Seeger Nicolas Höfler (Freiburg) 7. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch Robin Quaison (Mainz) 7. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Tobias Hase Angirff: Sargis Adamyan (Hoffenheim) 7. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Roland Weihrauch Matheus Cunha (Leipzig) 7. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Patrick Seeger Luca Waldschmidt (Freiburg) Auch interessant Bundesliga 19/20 : Schalke 04 gegen Hertha BSC: die Bilder des Spiels Bundesliga 19/20 : 5. Spieltag: Elf des Tages Vorschau : Bundesliga 2019/20: Unsere Tipps zum 7. Spieltag Bundesliga 19/20 : Bayern gegen Hertha BSC: die Bilder des Spiels zurück weiter